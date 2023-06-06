Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has some jokes for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo about being a goalie.

The Greek Freak was scrolling his “For you” Twitter feed when he saw Karim Benzema snag a three-year, $643 million contract to play for Al-Ittihad. And after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo grab a contract of his own with a much higher salary earlier this year, and with Messi's future currently up in the air, Antetokounmpo wanted to make some fun of the news by saying he'd be a great goalie for their teams:

I was just sitting on my couch scrolling through For you page. Messi Ronaldo and Benzema. If you’re looking for a goalie for next season, let me know. 😂😂😂 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 5, 2023

In the NBA, the trend is that poor-performing players get trolled on social media and get told that they should instead be playing in China. In top-flight football, the trend is for ageing and declining stars to seek greener pasture outside Europe. In this case, it's Saudi Arabia since the financial incentives in the country are nothing to scoff at. They could even make one the highest-paid player in the whole world.

Not that he will really go for this route since he has a redemption season coming up with the Bucks and their new coach, but Giannis Antetokounmpo would be an extremely formidable goalie. Standing at 6-11 with a 7-3 wingspan, combined with the quickness and agility of a guard, Giannis would easily be able to track down any ball that comes his way. Soccer was also his sport growing up, and it could definitely be something he would invest in an alternate timeline.

A team with Giannis as a goalie would be so lethal, the rule-makers would need to make the net bigger.