By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Joe Ingles is reportedly targeting his Milwaukee Bucks return for Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

“ESPN Sources: After nearly 10 months of rehabilitation on a torn left ACL, Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles is targeting his return vs. New Orleans on Monday. Once Ingles successfully completes a final 5-on-5 workout Saturday, that’ll be the last hurdle in his comeback,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter.

Bucks’ head coach Mike Budenholzer previously stated that Ingles needed to get “a significant number of reps of just playing and doing things and building up just everything that it takes to go into playing an NBA game,” per Erich Nehm of The Athletic.

The Bucks have enjoyed a quality start to the 2022-2023 campaign. As of this story’s publication, they trail only the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again posting MVP caliber numbers. The Bucks superstar is averaging over 30 points per game on 53 percent field goal shooting. He’s also averaging 11 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

Giannis and the Bucks are surely thrilled for the return of Joe Ingles. When healthy, Ingles is a productive sharp-shooter from deep. He’s shot just shy of 41 percent from beyond the arc for his career. The Bucks will benefit from his presence given their current 19th overall ranking in three-point percentage.

Milwaukee is slowly returning to full health. Both Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have faced recent injury concerns. However, this Bucks team will be a legitimate NBA Finals contenders if they can avoid the injury bug moving forward.