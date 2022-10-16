Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update

As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for the 2022-23 season, they are dealing with some injuries to Giannis Anteotkounmpo’s key supporting cast members. Pat Connaughton’s latest injury update is not good news for the title contenders.

The Bucks announced that Connaughton will be sidelined for three weeks due to a right calf strain. The veteran wing sat out the Bucks’ final two preseason games and will now be out for the beginning of the season.

“Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton missed the last two games with right calf soreness. On Friday, Connaughton underwent an MRI that revealed a right calf strain. Connaughton is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks,” according to the team’s website.

Connaughton averaged a career-high 9.9 points per game, as well as 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals, while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep last season. The 29-year-old signed a contract extension with the Bucks earlier in the offseason.

The Bucks still have Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday but now have a key spot in the rotation to fill. With Wes Matthews potentially out for a little while, too, Grayson Allen will be relied upon more heavily as Connaughton rehabs.

Milwaukee could also decide to pull the trigger on a Jae Crowder trade following the Connaughton news. The Bucks would certainly benefit from another 3-and-D wing, especially one with playoff experience, alongside their star trio. With Joe Ingles still recovering from his ACL injury, the Bucks could use another veteran wing to lean on.