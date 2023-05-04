A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Milwaukee Bucks fans aren’t the happiest bunch right now. After all, the last thing they expected was an early first-round exit at the hands of the No. 8 seed Miami Heat. To make matters worse, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the squad apparently decided not to do their annual exit interviews with the press. Unsurprisingly, this move has drawn the ire of supporters even more.

It was NBA insider Eric Nehm of The Athletic who reported on the Bucks’ decision to scrap their exit interviews altogether. For a bit more context, this is actually the same reporter who infamously asked Giannis about this past season being a “failure.” Antetokounmpo did not take nicely to the loaded query and the former back-to-back MVP went off on a lengthy rant about why he completely disagrees with this notion.

Giannis’ now-controversial comments have taken a life of their own, and they’ve emerged as one of the most memorable quotes of the season thus far. Naturally, the mean streets of Twitter just had to bring it up as they criticized the Bucks’ decision to not even talk to the press to discuss their performance as a team this past season:

Must be because their season was a failure. — Scott Underwood (@mr_scott1964) May 3, 2023

is that…allowed? — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 3, 2023

One way to interpret this: People could be getting fired. — Name (@EwingInOz) May 3, 2023

lmaoooooo that's sad. they should be fined for not facing the music — 🥷🏾 (@itsjustTaj_) May 3, 2023

This is far from the first time an NBA team has decided not to do their exit interviews. These are not mandatory and the league does not require teams to hold these media availability sessions. Nonetheless, it’s still not a good look for the Bucks who are coming off arguably their most disappointing season in recent years — at least in terms of the manner by which they ended it.