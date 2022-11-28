Published November 28, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Grayson Allen has become a dependable role player off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks the past couple of seasons and Sunday, tied an NBA record that has stood for the last 25 seasons as per ESPN’s Stats&Info Twitter page. In the first half on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, Allen knocked down seven consecutive three-point shots without a miss as he dropped 22 points by halftime.

Grayson Allen shooting 7-7 from 3-pt range in the 1st half is tied for the most 3-pointers made in a half without a miss over the last 25 seasons. His 7 3-pointers also ties a career-high in a single game. https://t.co/3llUb1zvLf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 28, 2022

Grayson Allen was recently mentioned in trade chatter in a potential deal with the Phoenix Suns centered around Jae Crowder. Perhaps it was those trade rumors that fired him but whatever it was, Allen’s performance in the first half was easily his best game of the season. Prior to Sunday, he had yet to crack the 20 point mark in a game, let alone before halftime. He had one game of 19 points this season, another with 18 points and two with 17 points.

Throughout his five-year career though, Allen has always been a rather dependable three-point shooter. He holds a career average of 4.7 three-point attempts per game and a three-point shooting percentage of 39.4 percent. After splitting his first couple of years in the NBA with the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies, Allen has seemingly found a role with the Bucks.

Over the course of two seasons with the Bucks, Allen is averaging 11 points per game and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from three-point range. It is unclear whether or not Allen finishes this season on the Bucks roster. But if this performance is any indication, Allen will be a productive player for the Bucks or for another team.