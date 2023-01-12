The Milwaukee Bucks have officially ruled out Grayson Allen for the remainder of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks on the road.

Grayson Allen will not return to tonight’s game with a right ankle sprain.

It’s a shame that Grayson Allen was not able to play more minutes in the contest, as he was having a solid performance before going down with a lower-body injury in the first half. The former Duke Blue Devils star started the game and played for 13 minutes before leaving the contest. He scored six points on 3-for-4 shooting to go with two rebounds and two assists.

With Grayson Allen ruled out, the Bucks are giving more minutes to the likes of Jrue Holiday, Joe Ingles, and MarJon Beauchamp against the Hawks. The hope for the Bucks is that Allen’s injury is not serious enough to cost him games. But if does need some time to recover from his ailing foot, the Bucks will likely continue giving more playing time than usual to Ingles and MarJon Beauchamp. The Bucks also still have Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton to help cover the void temporarily left by Grayson Allen in Milwaukee’s backcourt.

Allen entered the Hawks game with season averages of 10.3 points on 43.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent shooting from behind the arc, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

The Bucks, who is in the middle of a four-game road trip, will next play the Miami Heat down in South Beach this coming Thursday, with Allen’s status for that contest currently up in the air.