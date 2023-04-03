Kendall is a multi-media journalist and editor who is overly passionate about all sports (to his wife's dismay). He writes and edits for ClutchPoints as well as FantasyPros having worked in sports entertainment for over a decade. He also hosts Lay the Points Podcast, a sports gambling podcast.

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup Sunday night. The Bucks essentially controlled the game from tip to finish, winning 117-104. However, it wasn’t all gravy for Milwaukee as Grayson Allen suffered an ankle injury and was forced from the game, according to the Bucks on Twitter.

Allen started and only logged two minutes before rolling his right ankle. Coming out of halftime, Allen was ruled out for the rest of the game. Thankfully for Milwaukee, the game was not in question. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company took care of business.

Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to go with 14 rebounds, six assists, a steal and three blocks in the win. Khris Middleton chipped in with 19 point and nine assists while Jrue Holiday poured in 18 with four steals.

The Bucks improved to 56-22 on the season and are two games ahead of the Boston Celtics for home court advantage.

Grayson Allen is in the midst of another solid season for the Bucks. He is averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He has grown into one of the more efficient three-point shooters in the league, knocking down better than 40 percent from beyond the arc in three of the last four seasons.

Allen has started in 69 of his 71 games played this season. It remains to be seen whether he will miss any extended time with the injury. Allen likely will go for an MRI in the next day or two to determine if there is any ligament damage.

The Bucks have four games remaining in the season beginning Tuesday against the Washington Wizards.