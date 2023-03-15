Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the first team to reach 50 wins this 2022-23 season, but before fans think about another possible championship run, they better look at the team’s history.

Milwaukee officially reach the 50-win plateau with a 116-104 drubbing of the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. It is the sixth time in franchise history that the Bucks are the first team to reach 50 wins in a season. However, out of the five previous instances, they only won the championship once–during the 1970-71 campaign. The team has been first to 50 wins three times under Mike Budenholzer, and obviously, they failed to win the title during those years, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Bucks did win the Larry O’Brien Trophy back in 2020-21, but it should be remembered that they didn’t even reach 50 wins during the regular season that campaign. The team finished third in the East with a 46-26 record.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now this doesn’t mean the Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. will suffer the same fate, but it should be a lesson for fans not to celebrate or get excited too early.

The Bucks do seem locked for a homecourt advantage throughout the season, but they know very well that the playoffs is a different beast and that no team is safe. Even the best of them can be taken down. With that said, they cannot be too overconfident or it could lead to their downfall.

Sure enough, the Bucks and their fanbase can enjoy the success the team is having right now. They have won 18 of their last 20 games, and they are certainly peaking at the right time.