Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo put together a dominant all-around performance in Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored 35 points — on 13-for-25 shooting from the field — grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six assists, and came up with two steals in the 119-106 Milwaukee victory. So when Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, and the short-handed Boston Celtics visit the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night to play the Bucks, every Bucks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Celtics

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as probable for Tuesday’s showdown with a knee injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Pat Connaughton (left calf soreness) is also probable to play for Milwaukee. Jae Crowder (return to competition reconditioning) and Bobby Portis (right knee MCL sprain) will sit out.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks franchise. He’s averaging 32.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 45 appearances this season (all starts). Antetokounmpo is struggling to shoot the ball from behind the three-point arc in 2022-23, even by his standards — his current 27.0% three-point percentage is his worst since the 2018-19 campaign.

The Bucks are the clear favorites to win Tuesday’s game against the Celtics, regardless of if Antetokounmpo plays. After all, Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) has already been ruled out for the Celtics, while Jayson Tatum is doubtful due to a non-covid illness. But with regard to the question, Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is probably.