Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have two final games remaining in the regular season, with one of them being a Friday night showdown against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bucks, however, are already locked in as the No. 1 seed in the East, which means that technically speaking, both of their upcoming games actually have no bearing anymore. As such, the fans want to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. the Grizzlies?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Bucks have already made their final decision on the status of Giannis for Friday’s bout. The former back-to-back MVP will be given the night off against the Grizzlies for rest purposes. Although, the official diagnosis on the injury report is that Antetokounmpo is dealing with a sore right knee. Nevertheless, the injury does not sound serious at all, and even if he ends up sitting out again on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, Giannis should be good to go once the playoffs start.

It is also worth noting that apart from Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have also listed Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen, and Pat Connaughton as out for Friday’s contest. With so many key players missing, we expect guys like Bobby Portis, Wesley Matthews, and Joe Ingles to pick up the slack for Milwaukee on Friday.

However, with regard to the question of Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is no.