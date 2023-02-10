Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are on the verge of having a new minority owner. However, the buyer emerging’s checkered past should certainly raise a few eyebrows from Giannis and the Bucks.

Jimmy Haslam and the Haslam Sports group are in serious talks to buy a minority stake of the Bucks, via Shams Charania of The Athletic. Haslam and his group would be purchasing co-owner Marc Lasry’s stake in the team.

Lasry originally considered selling his share to Matt Ishbia. But when Ishbia purchased the Phoenix Suns, Lasry pivoted to Haslam. Lasry has been debating selling his share of the Milwaukee franchise to Haslam for weeks, per Charania.

Jimmy Haslam already owns the Cleveland Browns of the NFL and the Columbus Crew of the MLS. Now, he is looking to add the Bucks to his portfolio.

But Haslam’s business past comes with some shady dealings. Haslam’s Pilot Flying J corporation was forced to pay a $92 million fine to the US government for fraud. Its employees were accused of altering customer rebates and discounts, ultimately defrauding those customers of $56 million.

Haslam’s deal with the government kept him out of jail. However, the fines involved show how Haslam functioned in past business ventures.

He’ll be vetted by the league if Haslam is to truly buy a part of the Bucks. His past business experience should come up. With Lasry and Haslam already deep in talks, it would be a shock to see the deal fall apart. Giannis and Milwaukee should soon have a new – albeit controversial – minority owner.