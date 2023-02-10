In terms of the players who they could feasibly add, the Milwaukee Bucks would not have been able to acquire many with a better fit than defensive-minded forward Jae Crowder. At least that’s how Bucks guard Jrue Holiday sees it:

“To have more guys like that, who can switch 1-4, 1-5. Hard-nosed, tough guys who can also score on the other end, and space the floor and shoot. I’ll take it. So, I think us adding Jae [Crowder] is really big for us.”

"I personally feel like he fits our team really well." Jrue on Jae joining the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/Xc6ZvxiCQG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 10, 2023

“Just competing against him in the [2021 NBA] Finals. Knowing what did there, knowing how he plays, and all that we feel like fits our team really, really well. I personally feel like he fits our team really well.”

The Bucks are an Eastern Conference powerhouse not only because of the freakish athletic ability of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo but because they know what to prioritize in their players. As Holiday just displayed, thoughts of Crowder come with all the buzzwords that veteran-laden squads. Ones with championship aspirations like to hear like “hard-nosed” and “tough.”

What’s more, a versatile frontcourt capable of guarding multiple positions is a necessity in today’s league. Thats what’s helped Bucks forward Khris Middleton reach All-Star status, as well as Giannis. However, with both players crucial to the team’s offensive production, a low-usage player like Crowder that can play off-ball is invaluable.

And when the playoffs do come, Crowder is yet another gladiator they can throw in the ring when the games get increasingly physical.

It makes sense that if anyone is excited about the trade deadline deal that it’s Jrue Holiday. After all, he’s a four-time All-Defensive team selection that’s pretty tough himself.