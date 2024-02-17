The Bucks are not exactly rolling into the break.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did not exactly have the end to the first half of the NBA season that they were expecting leading into this weekend's All-Star festivities in Indianapolis. Although Antetokounmpo's counting statistics have remained as strong as ever, the Bucks suffered back to back losses to the Miami Heat and the heavily shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies to make their record an underwhelming but still decent 35-21 leading into the break.

One person who is calling out none other than Antetokounmpo himself for Milwaukee's perceived shortcomings this year is none other than former Boston Celtics big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

“The most dominant player in the game today is averaging since November, less than one block a game,” said Perkins, per NBA on ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “That's unacceptable. So it starts with him. When I think of Giannis and I think of Anthony Davis, I think of two of the most dominant bigs defensively that can guard the perimeter and protect the basket. He hasn't done it. So before you start calling out everybody else, you've got to make sure that you hold yourself accountable, and do what you need to do and lead by example.”

Indeed, the Bucks' rim protection, even with Antetokounmpo lurking around the basket, was nonexistent in Thursday evening's shocking loss to the Grizzlies. The Bucks will hope that the All-Star break affords them the opportunity to reset their minds and turn things around during the second half of the campaign.