Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did not exactly have the end to the first half of the NBA season that they were expecting leading into this weekend's All-Star festivities in Indianapolis. Although Antetokounmpo's counting statistics have remained as strong as ever, the Bucks suffered back to back losses to the Miami Heat and the heavily shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies to make their record an underwhelming but still decent 35-21 leading into the break.

One person who is calling out none other than Antetokounmpo himself for Milwaukee's perceived shortcomings this year is none other than former Boston Celtics big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

“The most dominant player in the game today is averaging since November, less than one block a game,” said Perkins, per NBA on ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “That's unacceptable. So it starts with him. When I think of Giannis and I think of Anthony Davis, I think of two of the most dominant bigs defensively that can guard the perimeter and protect the basket. He hasn't done it. So before you start calling out everybody else, you've got to make sure that you hold yourself accountable, and do what you need to do and lead by example.”

RECOMMENDED
Patrick Beverley with Bucks and Sixers
Bucks' Patrick Beverley reveals eye-opening biggest difference between Milwaukee, 76ers

Jack Winter ·

Bucks' Doc Rivers; Warriors' Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr; Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns and Trae Young with question marks
NBA All-Star break burning questions: Are Doc Rivers' Bucks legitimate title contenders?

Brett Siegel ·

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in front of the Fiserv Forum.
Giannis Antetokounmpo questions Bucks' will to win amid recent cold stretch

Zachary Weinberger ·

Indeed, the Bucks' rim protection, even with Antetokounmpo lurking around the basket, was nonexistent in Thursday evening's shocking loss to the Grizzlies. The Bucks will hope that the All-Star break affords them the opportunity to reset their minds and turn things around during the second half of the campaign.