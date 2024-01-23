The NBA analyst thinks that Milwaukee should go after Rivers.

Just over halfway into his first season as head coach, the Milwaukee Bucks fired Adrian Griffin on Tuesday.

Considering the Bucks are 30-13, the move comes as somewhat of a surprise and leaves the team without a coach for the time being. Assistant coach Joe Prunty is expected to take over the interim head coach role.

In the preseason, Griffin and Bucks assistant coach Terry Stotts reportedly had a tense exchange in front of the players that led to Stotts' resignation shortly after, despite missing out on the opportunity to once again work with Damian Lillard. Stotts was Lillard's head coach in Portland for nearly a decade.

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins says that the Bucks should hire Doc Rivers to take over the position and lead Giannis and Lillard to the playoffs:

"Doc Rivers didn’t deserve to be fired from Philadelphia… If I had to make a choice, damn it, I'm calling Doc right now.” Kendrick Perkins on the Bucks' coaching search after the dismissal of Adrian Griffin 👀 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/EpTs0SHS9O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2024

Rivers has been linked to the Bucks since the news broke on Tuesday and is the clear choice to replace Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee.

Rivers has the credentials, with over 1,000 career coaching wins and an NBA championship ring from his 2007-08 Boston Celtics team. Named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history as part of the league's 75th anniversary celebration a couple of seasons ago, Rivers would likely have the blessing of Antetokounmpo and Lillard to take over on the sidelines.

The Bucks next take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at home.