By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has sat out the last five games after making his season debut earlier in the month. With Middleton out of the lineup, the Bucks have struggled, as the team is currently riding a three-game losing streak. And unfortunately for Bucks fans, a recent injury update indicates that the star forward is set to miss even more time.

The Bucks have announced that Middleton will remain out for Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, per a tweet from The Athletic’s Eric Nehm. While Middleton isn’t ready to return to the lineup just yet, he did practice with the team on Tuesday.

Khris Middleton, 31, is in his 11th year in the NBA and tenth as a member of the Bucks. He’s averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.1 blocks across seven appearances this season. Though a small sample size, it’s apparent that Middleton has yet to regain his former scoring mojo, as he’s shooting just 32.5% from the field and 26.8% from behind the three-point arc, both career-worst percentages.

Even with Middleton sidelined, the Bucks should have no problem pulling out a victory in Chicago on Wednesday night. After all, the Bulls are reeling. The team owns just a 14-19 record, which is the 11th-best in the Eastern Conference. On top of that, trade rumors surrounding Chicago’s best players have spread like wildfire recently.

Yes, the Bulls beat the Bucks earlier in the season back in November, but that was a long time ago and before Chicago’s plummet down the standings.