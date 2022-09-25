Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton likely won’t be ready for the start of the regular season because of the left wrist surgery he underwent in the summer.

Middleton and general manager Jon Horst both spoke to reporters Sunday as part of Bucks Media Day. Horst first said Middleton is expected back “early in our season,” per The Athletic’s Eric Nehm, and Middleton himself said he’s hoping “it’s closer to the start of the season.”

This would match the initial reporting when Middleton underwent the surgery back in July, so this isn’t all that alarming. Assuming the three-time All-Star is actually back near the start of the regular season, it should be all good in Milwaukee.

Middleton revealed he initially suffered the wrist injury after the All-Star break last season. He knew he was ultimately going to need surgery on it at some point.

Interestingly enough, it was a knee injury that ended Middleton’s season. The Bucks star suffered the knee injury in the first round against the Chicago Bulls and then didn’t play at all in the seven-game series loss to the Boston Celtics in the second round.

Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 66 games last season. He shot 44.3% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range.

The Bucks have championship expectations once again as they bring back a very similar roster to 2021-22. It was tough to be without Khris Middleton in that Celtics series, and Milwaukee is hoping to finally get him back on the court as soon as possible. For now, it looks like that will be shortly after the start of the regular season.