The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing in their final contest before the NBA All-Star break on Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls. After a hard-fought overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, the Bucks will look to win against the Bulls and head into the break on a 12-game win streak. While things are going great for Milwaukee, they have been dealt a surprising injury update regarding Khris Middleton.

Middleton has not been fully healthy throughout the entire 2022-23 season, and is dealing with lingering soreness in his right knee, which is just one of the several health issues that has hampered him throughout the season. Middleton was limited to just 25 minutes of action against Boston, and it looks like he will be getting an extended break for the Bucks, as he will miss their upcoming game against the Bulls with right knee soreness.

OUT:

Pat Connaughton, Jae Crowder and Bobby Portis.

Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) Probable:

— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 16, 2023

It is a bit concerning to see Middleton miss this game, as he had finally been getting into a bit of a rhythm when it came to playing for the Bucks. Middleton has played in ten of the Bucks last 11 games, so the hope was that he would be a more consistent presence on the court moving forward. For that reason, seeing him miss this game is a bit concerning.

Still, it’s better to keep Middleton in one piece and hope that he can stay on the court more down the stretch of the season. And of course, it’s obviously going to be important for Middleton to be good to go for the playoffs. So while this may be a bit concerning, Middleton’s absence is likely a precaution, and Milwaukee should be able to extend their winning streak even as he misses this game against a subpar Bulls team.