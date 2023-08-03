Former Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom is heaping praise onto Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After the NBA posted to their Twitter showing off some of Antetokounmpo's best plays from the 2022-2023 season, Odom retweeted the post with the caption, “One of the most dominant players EVER, Giannis is a problem!”

One of the most dominant players EVER✅, Giannis is a problem! @NBA https://t.co/uDQ5doHlZz — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) August 2, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Giannis Antetokounmpo has certainly been one of the best players in the league since the Bucks drafted him 15th overall in 2013 out of Greece. Antetokounmpo has becomes one of the top players in the league in part for his elite ability both offensively and defensively. He is regularly in the league MVP conversation and has received so many top accolades throughout his career, and helped put the Bucks in contention yearly.

Antetokounmpo is a 2x league MVP, a 7x NBA All-Star, and the 2021 NBA champion and Finals MVP. He also was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team and has been a 4x All-Defensive first team. He is also one of the more loyal players in the league, having exclusively played for the Bucks so far in his career.

For his part, Lamar Odom also had a successful career during his 15 year NBA career. He was a very positive and popular player in the locker room and among teammates. Odom was a 2x NBA champion with the Lakers and also won Sixth Man of the Year in 2011. Odom was also famously married to Khloe Kardashian, but regularly suffered through substance and alcohol abuse issues during his marriage and career.