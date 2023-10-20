The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they acquired star point guard Damian Lillard in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. After a vocal plea from franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo to make sure the roster was at championship level, the Bucks made sure to listen. The next step for the team is making sure put the proper pieces around Antetokounmpo and Lillard to properly contend for a championship. The Bucks made a late preseason roster move this week though bringing in former Slam Dunk contest champion Glenn Robinson III on a Exhibit 10 contract as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with former NBA Slam Dunk champion Glenn Robinson III, league sources told @hoopshype. The 29-year-old forward is the son of Bucks former No. 1 overall pick Glenn Robinson and has played seven seasons in the NBA. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 19, 2023

The Bucks already have 15 guaranteed contracts on their roster for this season so Glenn Robinson is likely headed to the G League. On an Exhibit 10 contract, Glenn Robinson can be assigned to the Wisconsin Herd after he is cut before the start of the regular season.

Robinson has not played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season when he appeared in 23 games for the Sacramento Kings. During that stretch, he averaged 5.3 points per game, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 91.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The 2017 NBA Slam Dunk contest champ, Robinson's NBA career began with the Minnesota Timberwolves when they drafted him with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors.