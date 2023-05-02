James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

The Milwaukee Bucks looked, for all money, like a championship team throughout the course of this season. Unfortunately, that all unravelled in the playoffs, and their 4-1 loss to the Miami Heat will go down as one of the biggest shocks in NBA playoff history. So does this ageing core still have something to give? Here are three offseason fixes the Bucks must make to win the NBA Finals in 2023-24.

1. Learn to hit free throws!

Free throws have long been a point of discussion for this incarnation of the Milwaukee Bucks, thanks in no small part to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ability to get to the line paired with his inability to consistently hit his free throws. Those issues were apparent throughout a regular season in which the Bucks sat second last in the league for free throw percentage at 74.3%, and infamously came to a head in their Game 5 loss to the Miami Heat which sent them to a shock early exit from the NBA playoffs.

They got to the line a massive 45 times in that game; unfortunately, they hit just 28 of those attempts for an average of 62.2%. Giannis was the biggest culprit; in fact he was really the only culprit. The Greek Freak went 10-23 at the line while the rest of his team went 18-22, and in an overtime, two-point loss, it’s safe to say those misses were pretty significant.

Of course, at 28 years of age and ten seasons into his career, Giannis is what he is – which is a brilliant player, arguably the best in the world, but one whose jump shot remains unreliable. He’s not suddenly going to come out and shoot 90% from the line last year, but if he goes 10-23 in big games, they’re going to drop plenty of games they shouldn’t. Presumably he already works plenty on his free throws, and he’ll sure need to this offseason.

2. Change at the top

2021 was a good year for the Bucks and coach Mike Budenholzer, winning the franchise’s second championship and their first in 50 years. However, it could so easily have been different. Their Conference Semifinal matchup with the Brooklyn Nets went to Game 7, which in turn famously went to overtime after a match-winning Kevin Durant three was ruled a two courtesy of his big feet. Had his shoes been a little smaller, the Bucks would have lost and Budenholzer would almost certainly have been fired.

Such is the fickle nature of the NBA. Through no action of his or his teams, Durant’s toe was on the line, and they went on to win the championship. Fair play to them, but they were so close to not getting the opportunity. Coach Bud deservedly stayed on after that, but he’s now been at the helm for six seasons. Sometimes change is needed, and that microscope has only been turned up on him after a couple of self-proclaimed strange decisions against the Heat in this year’s playoff. It appears likely that the clock is ticking on Budenholzer’s time in Milwaukee, and perhaps a fresh face will spark something in this ageing Bucks team.

3. Add another shot creator

The Bucks have an excellent big three, but Jrue Holiday is soon to turn 33 and Khris Middleton is soon to turn 32. This season, Middleton missed a large chunk of the season through injury, leaving Holiday and Antetokounmpo to run the show, and the lack of another reliable ball-handler and shot creator was plain to see.

The Bucks don’t really have anyone aside from those names who can create their own shot, or shots for others. Joe Ingles is one name who they brought in with the intention of doing just that, but as wily as the old veteran is, he’ll turn 36 next year and his output is not what it once was. Him aside, who is there? Pat Connaughton? Grayson Allen? (Certainly not based on what we saw at the end of Game 5.) Bobby Portis?

Even with all of Giannis, Middleton and Holiday healthy, the Bucks have a lack of options off the bench to handle the ball and create shots. If any of those guys get injured, as they did this year, that problem will only be amplified.

The Bucks’ first round loss to the Heat will haunt them all summer long, and will likely result in changes at the top. But though they’re getting on in age, this team is not done yet. They’re still more than capable of competing for a title once again next year, and the above three offseason changes should help to steer them in that direction.