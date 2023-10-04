The Milwaukee Bucks may have not completely overhauled their roster when they traded for Damian Lillard, but they did make a big bet on their depth by trading two starters in Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen for one in Damian Lillard. Their starting lineup looks strong with Lillard, Pat Connaughton, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez. Their perimeter defense took a hit but Connaughton tries on that end and they have two Defensive Player of the Year candidates protecting the rim. But outside of Bobby Portis, Milwaukee's bench gets very shaky very quickly. Cameron Payne is a fine sparkplug. Jae Crowder was a ghost last season after beginning the season away from the Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks are betting on their youth to emerge as contributors. They did draft Andre Jackson Jr. out of Connecticut and Chris Livingston out of Kentucky in the 2023 NBA Draft. Both are long, rangy wings with Jackson Jr. looking the part of a connector and Livingston potentially being a three-and-D type. But the Bucks also have MarJon Beauchamp, who they drafted in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. It shouldn't be a surprise if he becomes not just a factor, but a mainstay in the Bucks' rotation this season.

MarJon Beauchamp

MarJon Beauchamp came into the NBA with the reputation of a stout defender. Being a stout defender at 6-7 202 pounds is going to be very valuable in today's NBA no matter who that is. The Bucks are hoping that he can emerge as the type of perimeter defensive stopper they're in short supply of now that they are without Jrue Holiday. Beauchamp did not get many minutes as a rookie (only 702) but he did look the part of a defensive wing in the sparse minutes he did play.

Marjon Beauchamp had impressive flashes of defense when he got to play. I think year 2 he should see a boost in minutes and he will establish himself as a strong defender on a team full of fantastic defenders #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/It7nPEMhOL — Mavs/Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) April 12, 2023

Beauchamp is going to have to deploy a consistent jumper in order to stay on the floor in big moments. That was one of the bigger knocks on him coming out of G League Ignite. In his first NBA season including time with the Bucks and their G League affiliate, Beauchamp shot 32% from three. But Beauchamp looked more than just a defensive stopper during Summer League which is very important. He shot it well and looked comfortable creating with the ball in his hands.

MarJon Beauchamp with 20 points and 6 rebounds on 54% shooting, has been a standout all Summer League. pic.twitter.com/XhxIczEYnl — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) July 9, 2023

Beauchamp likely won't be asked to create much with the ball in his hands, but it can't hurt to see him capable of doing stuff with the ball in his hands. Just being able to stretch the floor and defend is all the Bucks need out of him. He's shown he's capable of it and ready for minutes in an NBA rotation.

Conclusion

The Bucks don't need a MarJon Beauchamp breakout to mean he's going to make an All-NBA team or anything like that. They have all the offensive firepower they could ask for on the perimeter with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton at their disposal, not to mention the boost Bobby Portis gives them off the bench.

But the Bucks need depth and perimeter defense. Pat Connaughton holds his own on that end of the floor but asking him to be Milwaukee's premier defender against the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler is a daunting task. He can't do it alone.

Beauchamp has the size and chops to take on that challenge. And the Bucks now have the need, playing time, and opportunity to see what Beauchamp has. The Denver Nuggets were rewarded in their faith in Christian Braun to play meaningful minutes as a rookie. The Bucks will be too with Beauchamp.