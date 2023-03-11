Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the preeminent stars in today’s NBA.

It’s easy to forget that he only recently turned 28-years-old, as his hardware collection contains two NBA MVP awards, a Defensive Player of the Year award, an NBA Finals MVP award, a Most Improved Player award, and an All-Star MVP award. Already a seven-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection, and five-time All-Defensive team selection, Giannis accolades will still be discussed decades from now.

Nonetheless, while Giannis has already accomplished so much, he’s may not have even peaked as a player yet. Though a special downhill scorer thanks to his freakish athleticism as a true 7-footer, Giannis still finds opposing defenses trying to form a wall to stop him from attacking the rim because he isn’t a reliable jump shooter.

Fortunately for both Giannis and Bucks fans, the superstar is both self-aware enough to recognize his weaknesses and confident enough to believe he can still improve.

“I’m not done,” Antetokounmpo tells For The Win’s Bryan Kalbrosky. “I believe I have a long way to go. I try to work on my craft every single day.”

But, as a person with humble beginnings and a massive platform, it’s not just his performance on the court that Giannis is concerned about.

“I want people to remember me not for the things I’ve accomplished on the court but for my attitude toward the game and my work ethic. I want people to remember me as more than just a basketball player. I want people to remember how I made people feel along this journey and if I inspired them to be better.”