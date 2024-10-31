The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. It's worth noting that expectations were high on the Bucks, especially after the acquisition of All-Star guard Damian Lillard. Although the team had a relatively strong start, the Bucks also made a surprising coaching change in the middle of the 2023-2024 season, which led to Doc Rivers taking over the team.

Heading into the 2024-2025 season, it seems that the Bucks are running it back. The Bucks look like contenders once again. However, they do have some room for adjustments with their roster. Moreover, while the Lillard experiment is still ongoing, some changes need to be addressed if that falls through. For this piece, let's take a look at three Bucks trade candidates entering the 2024-25 season.

Damian Lillard

When the Bucks acquired Lillard from the Blazers, the franchise added another star to play alongside their 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. While it certainly looked great on paper, last season showed that Lillard doesn't seem to be a great fit for this squad, as evidenced by the first-round elimination.

To add salt to injury, the Bucks infamously traded away Jrue Holiday in return for Lillard. As NBA fans remember, Holiday was a crucial piece defensively for the Bucks. His departure allowed the All-Star guard to take his talents to Boston. Earlier this year, Holiday collected his second NBA title with the Bucks' Eastern Conference rival.

All eyes will be on Lillard this year, whether he proves to redeem himself in a Bucks uniform. Otherwise, it won't be surprising if the Bucks do use him to find another superstar to play alongside the Greek Freak. Giannis' time with the Bucks could be limited for as long as the Bucks aren't winning championships. In addition to this, we all know Lillard isn't exactly fond of the lifestyle in Milwaukee. And without a championship to show for, Lillard's stint in Milwaukee could be a ticking time bomb, given that the superstar left Portland in the first place to win a title.

Although moving Lillard will be a difficult task, don't be surprised if the Bucks front office can make something happen. The Bucks will do everything in their power to keep Giannis happy, even if it means luring a megastar that suits his playstyle better. If the Lillard experiment continues to show underwhelming results, expect the Bucks to make a significant move around Lillard in the near future.

Standing at seven feet tall with the ability to space the floor, Brook Lopez played an instrumental role in the Bucks' championship run in 2021. However, it can't be denied that the All-Star big man is also on a declining stage in his NBA career. Given that he's no longer at his peak, it's easy to see why Lopez hasn't been the same player that used to flourish with the Bucks.

However, Lopez is still a serviceable big man who still has plenty to offer on the table for other championship teams looking to add depth to their frontcourt. Moreover, he is also set to earn $23 million in the final year of his deal. With his rim-protecting abilities and perimeter shooting, it isn't surprising if teams have given the Bucks a call.

Prior to the 2024-2025 season, Lopez was being shopped by the Bucks until the franchise announced that it's no longer going to trade him. But given that anything can happen as the season progresses, it won't be a surprise if the Bucks continue to find a potential trade partner that can offer up some enticing pieces for the seven-foot center.

Speaking of the 2021 NBA championship team, Bobby Portis also played a crucial role for the squad. Portis makes his impact on the offensive end, providing the Bucks with more firepower. In fact, he was even a front-runner for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. Although Portis has been a reliable offensive weapon, Portis also has a knack for getting the Bucks in hot water on certain occasions.

Portis has proven to provide productive minutes off the bench, giving the Bucks some additional depth on the frontcourt. But with Portis having a player option for the 2025-2026 season, the Bucks are keen on making a move involving one of their best bench producers. Portis should be an enticing pickup for any championship contender, given that he has the playoff experience and ability to score whenever the team needs to add more scoring from its bench.

With the Bucks preventing Portis from walking out of the franchise without anything in return, the team needs to possibly make a move that would support their bench. It's worth noting that the Bucks must do everything to keep Giannis happy, which means a proper supporting cast to pave the way for a title run. Trading away Portis for some valuable bench pieces might be their best option.