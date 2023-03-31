Thursday night’s highly touted matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics turned out to be an absolute snooze fest. The visiting C’s demolished the Bucks on their home floor and forced head coach Mike Budenholzer to pull Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and the rest of his key starters well before the start of the fourth quarter.

Following the blowout, Holiday was asked during a post-game media session how difficult it is to try and guard players who thrive in off the dribble scoring sets like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In response, the veteran was quite complementary with his choice of words, stating that while there are many players in the league who have a similar style of play, Boston’s All-Star duo is “on a different level.”

“It’s just a part of their package, really…They have so much in their bag that they can get to the basket as well. They’re both athletic and can get to the rim…they can draw fouls so you have to respect the jab, you have to respect whatever they do off the dribble,” Jrue Holiday said.

Against the Bucs, Tatum and Brown put up a collective 70 points while shooting 65.7% from the floor and 73.3% shooting from distance.

As a whole, the Celtics went on to drop a whopping 140 points on Milwaukee, with Giannis and company only managing to muster up a mere 99 points of their own.

This performance comes just one day after they had put up a scorched earth 149 against the Indiana Pacers.