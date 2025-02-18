Stephen Curry is regarded as the best shooter in the world. But while the Warriors are built around Curry, the team is usually loaded with shooters given the Warriors system relies heavily on pace and space. With the Warriors putting premium on outside shooting, it was a no-brainer to enlist shooters alongside Curry.

While Klay Thompson was arguably the best shooting teammate alongside Curry, the team now enjoys the rise of Buddy Hield since Thompson's departure in the offseason. Here is a look at Buddy Hield and the nine best shooters who have played alongside Stephen Curry.

Check out the gallery.

1. Anthony Morrow (41.7% career 3PT)

Believe it or not, the best shooter to play alongside Curry in his career was Anthony Morrow. Morrow became teammates with Curry during the latter's rookie season, when the former was coming off a season that saw him shoot 46.7% from downtown to lead the NBA.

However, around this time, the Warriors were just beginning to build the foundation of their dynasty. Curry and Morrow would play 67 games together, posting a 23-44 record overall.

2. Klay Thompson (41.2% career 3PT)

There's good reason why Klay Thompson has cemented his legacy in the Bay Area. As the other half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson made a case to be the next best shooter in the world.

He broke several three-point shooting records. But more importantly, Thompson would help Curry and the Warriors win a total of four NBA championships in six NBA Finals trips.

3. Kelenna Azubuike (40.9% career 3PT)

Another shooter that meshed well with Curry was Kelenna Azubuike. Azubuike shot 40.9% from rainbow country in a Warriors uniform. While the partnership with Curry happened in the latter's rookie season, it was short-lived. Azubuike suffered serious injuries that derailed his career. Eventually, the Kentucky standout found himself out of the NBA.

4. Quinn Cook (40.8% career 3PT)

Quinn Cook didn't exactly see plenty of minutes for the Warriors. However, he did provide some timely perimeter shooting off the bench. In fact, Cook also helped Curry win the NBA title back in 2018.

During that particular season, Cook shot a career-best 44.2% from three-point land. He was one of the players that provided more depth to the Warriors' outside sniping during their golden era.

5. Raja Bell (40.6% career 3PT)

Although they only played one game together, it was a shame NBA fans never got to see more of it. Raja Bell carved out a reputation as one of the most reliable rotational player. He was also an incredible shooter. In his lone game with Curry, Bell didn't disappoint. He registered 11 points, spiked by 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc before being released by the team.

6. Buddy Hield (39.74% career 3PT)

After Thompson's departure in the 2024 offseason, the Warriors filled the void by signing Buddy Hield. He is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA today. Right from the get-go, he has already earned the nickname of Curry's Splash Buddy. Hield is proving to be the perfect fit in the Warriors rotation, lighting up the Bay Area as the team's second-best shooter.

7. Otto Porter Jr. (39.67% career 3PT)

Although Otto Porter Jr. was a fixture on Shaqtin' a Fool, no one can deny that when he was healthy, OPJ was a championship piece. He was part of the Warriors squad that helped Stephen Curry and crew clinch the NBA title back in 2022. During his stint with the Warriors, OPJ also shot 37% from rainbow country, providing his much needed two-way play.

8. Kevin Durant (38.8% career 3PT)

When the Warriors blew a 3-1 NBA Finals series lead, the team knew they needed to regroup and reassess their roster. During the offseason, they made the blockbuster acquisition of Kevin Durant.

Although somewhat controversial, Durant was an elite scorer that elevated the Warriors into a dynasty. Durant and Stephen Curry would lead the squad to back-to-back NBA championships at the expense of LeBron James' Cavaliers.

9. Leandro Barbosa (38.7% career 3PT)

Before Quinn Cook, the Warriors enjoyed the services of Leandro Barbosa. Barbosa was one of the crucial pieces of the Warriors' 2015 championship team that kicked off the dynasty. In the 2014-2015 season, Barbosa shot an efficient 38.4% clip from downtown with nearly most of his production coming off the bench.

10. Nemanja Bjelica (38.4% career 3PT)

As a stretch big man coming from Serbia, Nemanja Bjelica was one of the key additions made by the Warriors during their 2022 NBA championship hunt.

Bjelica's size and perimeter shooting filled the holes for the Warriors, who were looking to return to the championship conversation. Not only did Bjelica shoot a solid 36% from downtown for the Warriors, but it was his impactful defense that clinched the title.