Following his retirement in 2023, Buddy Pough is returning back to South Carolina State as interim athletic director, per a report by WLTX t on Thursday afternoon. This will be Pough's second time leading the athletics department on an interim basis, as he stepped into the role in 2023 following the departure of Keisha Campbell, who now works with Morgan State University Athletics. This time, Pough will take over for Nathan Cochran, who departed the institution at the end of the football season.

“On behalf of the Bulldog family, I thank Dr. Cochran for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Alexander Conyers, the SCSU President, said in a statement.

With an overall record of 146–87 and a conference record of 112–42, Pough is the winningest head coach in South Carolina State football history. He joined the program in 2002 and led the Bulldogs to two national championships in 2009 and 2021. The team under his leadership also won or shared the title of MEAC champion 8 times between 2004 and 2021. He also coached several athletes that went on to be successful in the NFL such as Darius “Shaquille” Leonard and Javon Hargrave.

Pough went 5-6 in his final season, but led his team to key victories over eventual 2023 MEAC Champion Howard University and Norfolk State University in his final game leading the team. He now returns to helm the Bulldog athletic department until a permanent athletic director is found after a comprehensive search by the institution.

Pough was instrumental in the hiring of former Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry as his immediate successor, The Bulldogs had a phenomenal first season under Berry. They finished the year 9-3, including going undefeated in the MEAC. The Bulldogs won their first MEAC Championship since 2021 and clinched a spot in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, although they lost 28-7 to Jackson State.