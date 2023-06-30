Buducnost and Breidablik lock horns in the Champions League! Catch the Champions League odds series here, featuring our Buducnost-Breidablik prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Buducnost is coming off a 0-3 routing against Atletic d'Escaldes, pounding two goals in the first half. The Montenegran team expects to build from their win and get the third straight win and another clean sheet.

Breidablik went on to surprise Tre Penne, blasting seven goals and allowing one consolation goal in their previous game. The squad from Iceland is hoping to get a deep run in this tourney.

Here are the Buducnost-Breidablik soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Buducnost-Breidablik Odds

FK Buducnost Podgorica: +330

Breidablik: -155

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -148

Under 2.5 Goals: +108

How to Watch Buducnost vs. Breidablik

TV: N/A

Stream: Stöð 2 Sport, BT Sport, Stake

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Buducnost Can Beat Breidablik

Montenegrin club Buducnost has been a staple in UEFA competitions, but they will be intending to finish through the preliminaries and make their way to the group stage.

Plavo-bijeli wrapped up the season strongly and appears to have maintained that form, having won four of their last five games. The Montenegrin First League champions dispatched Atletico Club d’Escaldes 3-0 in the semi-final. Balsa Sekulic opened the scoring in both halves to bag a brace while Miomor Durickovic converted from Uros Ignjatovic's pass. Dordije Pavlicic also performed well in the match and secured a clean sheet. Head coach Miodrag Dzudovic was very satisfied, saying that they were careful, especially in the first half. Also, the manager said they converted most of their goal-scoring opportunities, so the game was very good for his team.

Buducnost has scored nine goals in their last five games while conceding four in the process. After a big win against Atletic Escaldes, Buducnost will try to avenge Breidablik, who defeated them in aggregate goals in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League. The Blue-Whites are hopeful to make it past the third qualifying round, which they did but failed against Sarajevo in the 2020-21 season.

The Blue-Whites managed to win four of their past five overall fixtures and lost just twice in the past six months. They also won the latest head-to-head clash between the two teams. It goes without saying that they have momentum on their side, and are going after a spot in the First Round of the CL Qualifiers.

While Buducnost’s supporters were expecting the breakthrough to come from Zoran Petrović, it was Balsa Sekulic who did the job. He scored twice against Atlètic Club d'Escaldes and could steal the show once again on Friday.

Why Breidablik Can Beat Buducnost

Breidablik could put up a robust challenge in this tournament. They won the 2022 Besta Deild Karla, which is the Icelandic top-flight, one of the competitive leagues in Europe. Breidablik also participates in the Icelandic Men's Football Cup known as Bikarinn.

While most teams are in the off-season, Breidablik is busy with their domestic league which enters matchday 14 next week. The full competition mode could be an advantage for the team, who crushed Tre Penne 7-1 in the semi-final. Höskuldur Gunnlaugsson (2), Ágúst Hlynsson (2), Klæmint Olsen, Stefán Sigurdarson, and Viktor Einarsson got in the scoreline for the Icelanders. Head coach Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson was satisfied with the game, stating that “I am satisfied. It was a professional performance and we can't complain, seven goals and a very good second half.”

The coach also talked about his team's chances in the final against Buducnost, “I only see a game that is 50/50 and I think it will be a very even game. Budućnost has a good team, they are physically strong and powerful. We need to have a top game and there is no way around it. We need to stay focused for ninety minutes and be energetic.”

Despite their recent win, Breidablik has been pretty inconsistent lately. They have just two wins to their name from the past six fixtures, and most of all, they failed to keep a single clean sheet in the past five match-ups. Breidablik has scored 16 times in their last five matches while letting in as many as 11 goals.

Blikar is eying another worthwhile European experience after reaching the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round last season. They lost their last meeting with Buducnost 2-1 at Stadion Pod Goricom but this time both sides will be playing away from home.

Höskuldur Gunnlaugsson and Agust Hlynsson scored twice each for Breidablik against Tre Penne while Stefán Ingi Sigurðarson, the team’s current top scorer with six goals, scored once. The trio is the side’s major attacking threat.

Final Buducnost-Breidablik Prediction & Pick

Breidablik certainly does have momentum as it participates in a domestic tourney. Both teams can squeak at least one goal, but the Iceland-based team edges the Montenegro-based squad.

Final Buducnost-Breidablik Prediction & Pick: Breidablik (-155), Over 2.5 goals (-148)