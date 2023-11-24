Will James Cook run for 100 yards in Week 12? Check out three Buffalo Bills predictions for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles

With a Buffalo Bills Week 12 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bills will look to give the Eagles just their second loss of the year. Before the clash between the two powerhouses, we'll make our Bills Week 12 predictions.

It's been an interesting year for the Buffalo Bills filled with several ups and downs. The Bills got off to a rocky start when they lost during Monday Night Football to the New York Jets, but quickly rebounded with three straight dominant wins. Then, things got rocky again and they fell to 5-5 after another Monday Night Football loss, this time to the Denver Broncos. The Bills responded to that Broncos loss by firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as the offense struggled with consistency and turnovers. Through one week without Dorsey, things looked better. The Bills became dominant again, defeating the Jets 32-6 while putting up almost 400 yards of offense.

It's one thing to beat the Jets, but the Eagles are a whole other challenge. Even when they're not playing their best, the Eagles find ways to get wins. They have the best record in the NFL and are coming off a win against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. It will take another level of play for the Bills to beat Philadelphia, especially on the road in Philly, where the Eagles are undefeated at home this year.

If Buffalo can knock off Philly and move to 7-5, they'll be taken seriously as contenders again. The Bills are currently on the outside of the playoff picture, but will have a good shot at getting their spot back with a win. With that in mind, let's check out our Bills Week 12 predictions.

Bills QB Josh Allen has 0 turnovers

If there's one thing Josh Allen's been heavily knocked for this season, it's been the amount of turnovers he's committed. Allen is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 12 on the year. While he also leads the NFL in touchdowns, the main storyline this season has been his turnovers. Allen has thrown at least one interception in each of the past seven games. His last interception-free game came in their win over the Miami Dolphins back in Week 4.

However, the Bills offense had a new look in one week with Joe Brady. Allen has struggled with turnovers against the Jets the past couple years, but only threw one interception last week and had control for most of the game. The Eagles also rank in the bottom half of the NFL in takeaways, so it's not unreasonable to believe Allen can avoid them against Philly.

Bills RB James Cook runs for 100 yards against Philly's defense

The Eagles have the No. 1 run defense in the NFL, but they showed some cracks when they gave up 168 rushing yards to the Kansas City Chiefs run game on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, Cook is coming off of a nice couple games. Against the Jets, Cook rushed for 73 yards on 17 carries while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He also had three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. The week before he had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season when he ran for 109 yards on 12 carries with an average of 9.1 yards per carry. Though Cook is splitting carries with Latavius Murray, he's had the hotter hand the past couple weeks and should be counted on this matchup.

Khalil Shakir goes for 100 receiving yards

Khalil Shakir had his breakout game this past weekend the New York Jets. The second-year receiver caught three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in the win. The game was highlighted by his 81-yard touchdown reception from Josh Allen, the longest pass play in the NFL all season. It was Shakir's first 100-yard game of the year. Though Shakir has a season-high of six receptions and has gotten just one reception in five games this year, he has been getting more involved in the offense. With his great game this past week, the Bills will want to keep getting him targets, knowing the explosive plays he can create for them.