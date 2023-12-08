Can the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs? Read on for three Bills bold predictions for their Week 14 matchup

With a Buffalo Bills Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the NFL's top quarterback battles is back for its sixth edition. Except things are much different this time, with both teams looking less like the powerhouses we've come to know them as. Before the clash of Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes, we'll be making three Bills Week 14 bold predictions.

It's been a confusing season for the Bills, who can look outstanding for several weeks and then commit huge blunders the following week. They demolished the Miami Dolphins early in the year, but cost themselves a win after a 12-men penalty. After four straight postseason appearances and three straight AFC East division crowns, Buffalo is in serious trouble of not making the playoffs for the first time since 2018. They're 6-6 and have a shot, but it won't be easy with remaining games against the Chiefs, Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.

Things aren't so rosy for the Chiefs either, who frankly look quite different from the team who won two Super Bowls in the last five years. That isn't horrible — their defense has improved tremendously — but it's been at the cost of Patrick Mahomes and the offense. Now the Chiefs have limited weapons outside of tight end Travis Kelce. Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice are both emerging, but have not been enough to keep the Kansas City offense at its normal pace. Their offense is lacking the same explosiveness, with Mahomes putting up the just 7.0 yards per attempt, the lowest mark of his career. The Bills defense has faced some injuries, but they don't have to match up against the usual Chiefs offense.

If Buffalo can get this win, they'll advance to 7-6 and remain competitive in the AFC Playoff race. If not, there's a good chance their playoff hopes are squashed with the Steelers, Browns, Texans, Broncos and Colts all competing for the same Wild Card spots. With that in mind, let's move on to our Bills Week 14 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*



Khalil Shakir goes for over 100 yards

The Bills have an advantage they can utilize in wide receiver Khalil Shakir. It's been a few weeks since Shakir had his breakout game against the Jets, when he put up an 81-yard touchdown on his way to a 115-yard day. Where Shakir gives the Bills an advantage is he provides a reliable option for Allen and the offense outside of Stefon Diggs. The Chiefs secondary will likely place their emphasis on stopping Diggs, so Shakir is a good alternative. The Bills also have Gabe Davis, but he faltered a bit when he and Allen had a miscommunication on what could have been the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Bills QB Josh Allen Scores Four Total Touchdowns

Regardless of their record, Josh Allen has been playing outstanding football the past two weeks. The firing of former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey clearly helped spark the offense again, which has looked better the past two games. Of course, most of that is Josh Allen. Over these two games, he's scored seven total touchdowns with five coming through the air and two on the ground.

Allen is at his best when he's mauling through defenses, both with his arms and legs. He did this incredibly against the Eagles, leading his team in both passing and rushing while putting up 420 total yards. In his last game versus the Chiefs, Allen threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. Look for him to see if he can add another touchdown to that total in this week's game.

The Bills get the win

It's hard to tell if the Bills winning or the Chiefs losing three of their last four games would be the more shocking part of this potential outcome. Either way, the chance that Kansas City drops to 8-5 is crazy, especially since they started the year 6-1. Mahomes and the Chiefs have the edge in this rivalry, with Mahomes 3-2 against Allen and winning both playoff games. However, the Bills have won the last two regular season matchups versus the Chiefs. Though each team wants this win, Buffalo has more at stake which should drive them to get a win.