The Chicago Bulls had a rather quiet offseason for themselves, compared to their peers. Aside from some acquisitions from the bench, they really didn’t tinker much with their roster. In essence, the Bulls are trusting that their current players will carry the load in the 2022 – 2023 season. It’s a tough task, especially considering how their season ended last time.

Most of the current players on the Bulls are known quantities at this point. We know exactly what each of them brings to the table, their strengths and weaknesses as a player. But what if one player from their roster exceeds expectations? There’s certainly a few guys that have the potential to surprise the NBA world next season.

Let’s take a deep dive into the Bulls roster and see which players on the roster will surprise the NBA world in the 2022 – 2023 NBA season.

Bulls player that will shock the world: Ayo Dosunmu

Outside of their core players and Alex Caruso, there’s plenty of potential on the Bulls roster to surprise fans in the next season. Whether it’s aging veterans looking to prove they still have value or young players raring to compete, there’s a lot of potential surprises in their roster.

The two biggest acquisitions of the Bulls in the offseason were Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic. Both are older players in the league looking for a chance at a title. Drummond could be a potential candidate: if he’s able to prove that he’s still a damn backup, he could keep a spot on an NBA roster for a long time. The Bulls had some issues with rebounding last season: Drummond could be the solution.

The young guns on the Bulls also have potential to surprise the league. Coby White showed flashes of brilliance last season, making some crucial starts for Chicago when key starters were out for them. Will this finally be the season that he fulfills his destiny as the next great scoring guard in Chi-Town?

Patrick Williams was one of the highly-touted prospects for the Bulls entering the 2021 season. The “PAW”, as he was called by Bulls fans, was expected to be a defensive monster for Chicago in the season. His long limbs and quick hands were going to be the perfect complement for the Chicago’s offensive duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. However, an early-season injury delayed his development. Will we see the real powers of the PAW in the 2022 – 2023 NBA season?

Truth be told, though, there’s one Bulls young gun who can and will shock the world in the 2022 – 2023 season: Ayo Dosunmu. The second-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft became a fan favorite last year, and for good reason. Off the court, Dosunmu seems like a good guy, an easy underdog to root for. On the court, however, Ayo Dosunmu is the Bulls’ not-so-secret weapon.

Ayo Dosunmu started gaining traction amongst NBA fans when he filled in for the many injured players on the Bulls roster. Admittedly, Dosunmu was first more known for his wacky name. Soon, though, fans were thoroughly impressed with the guard’s play, and for good reason. He was a budding two-way star, with all the tools to be a star.

What first caught the attention of fans was Ayo Dosunmu’s willingness to pass the rock. Yes, the then-Bulls rookie was a decent off-ball scorer despite an inconsistent three-point stroke. However, what wowed fans was Dosunmu’s passing off of his drives. The rookie showed great poise when attacking the basket, knowing when a teammate would be open on the perimeter or under the paint.

Ayo Dosunmu also proved to be a pretty good defender, especially by rookie standards. He struggled against certain matchups, but he showed flashes of great lockdown play in the perimeter. His high-revving motor also made him a steal magnet, snatching passes out of thin air. This ultimately is what endeared him to Bulls fans everywhere.

The Bulls’ 2022 – 2023 season also provides Ayo Dosunmu with the perfect opportunity to break out as a quality starter. Unfortunately, Lonzo Ball is still dealing with the effects of a knee surgery he underwent a few months ago. As a result, the starting point guard will miss the start of the Bulls’ training camp. His status for the season opener is also in doubt.

With that in mind, the stage is set for the young Bulls guard to shock the world again next season. If he uses this opportunity well, Ayo Dosunmu will be one of the hottest young guns in the NBA. He’s proven that he can do well when given the opportunity.