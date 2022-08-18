Bulls: 6 must-watch games on Chicago’s 2022-23 NBA schedule

The Chicago Bulls begin their 2022–23 campaign on Oct. 19 at Miami against the Heat, while their home opener at the United Center is on Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Right now, however, there are some other things on the Bulls’ minds. One of them is whether or not point guard Lonzo Ball will be prepared to play by the season’s start. Keep in mind that in his five seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Bulls, Ball has yet to play a full season. That’s something the Bulls will need if they are to challenge once more in the Eastern Conference.

There were many unanswered questions surrounding the Bulls going into the summer after a disappointing second half and a five-game first-round playoff defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks. With the hope that a stronger team will avoid the same outcome, they re-signed Zach LaVine to a five-year, $215.2 million contract. Additionally, they added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic in efforts to deepen their supporting cast.

The Bulls need to make more progress in the playoffs now that LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are back. Patrick Williams, too, is prepared to play a full season to demonstrate his own development. The Bulls will no longer sneak up on anyone this coming season.

When teams play Chicago, they know they’re in it good. That includes the six games below.

Must-Watch Games on the Bulls’ Schedule

at Heat, Oct. 19

The Bulls open their 2022-23 account against a historical rival and a team favored to contend for the East’s top spot. The Bulls have a bone to pick as well since the Heat swept them in all four of their meetings last season. In fact, the Bulls have beaten the Heat only once in their last nine contests.

The matchups are highly tantalizing, too. Jimmy Butler vs. DeMar DeRozan is gonna be explosive. A healthy Lonzo Ball vs. Kyle Lowry would also be very interesting.

The Bulls couldn’t ask for a better start if they beat the Heat on the road. That would be a tremendously huge statement for other major powers in the East.

vs. Cavs, Oct. 22

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and company will be back at the United Center for the home opener, and Dalen Terry will make his home debut. Terry, the 18th overall pick in the draft, is just 20 years old and is anticipated to grow into an important rotational player for coach Billy Donovan. He only took 6.2 shots per game on average as a sophomore at Arizona, but Donovan’s system should benefit from his defense and quickness. Terry should also be a fan favorite. Take note that he will sport the No. 25 in homage to Steve Kerr and Ben Wilson of Simeon, a legendary Chicago high school hero.

Both the Bulls and Cavs are on the up and up. Both are probably going to be in the 2023 playoffs, but both are also in danger of missing the East’s top six. Their head-to-head matches could spell the difference, and it all starts in the United Center.

at Nets, Nov. 1

A Brooklyn Nets big three against the Bulls’ athletic core should make for great TV. Enough of these matchups would also significantly impact the playoff positioning in the East.

There’s also Kyrie Irving vs. Ball, Kevin Durant vs. DeRozan, and Ben Simmons vs. LaVine. It’s all great stuff.

Unless, of course, either or both of these things happen. If KD leaves and/or Simmons continues to pout, then this matchup becomes just about as exciting as watching goldfish on a Sunday afternoon.

Having said that, let’s hope all the big names and big stars stay, at least for this game.

at Bucks, Nov. 23

Since their April playoff first-round series, this will be the first encounter between these cross-town rivals. The early exit demonstrated the Bulls’ lack of postseason poise and championship potential. In the final three games, they were outscored by 30, 24, and 16 points, respectively. For the series, they shot a paltry 28.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Bulls certainly want some measure of payback against the Bucks, though it would be easier said than done. Remember that the Bucks had Khris Middleton for just two games and still they beat the Bulls.

Having said that, there’s also a new angle to this rivalry.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo recently stated, “Everyone would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. Maybe I’ll play for Chicago. But right now I’m committed to Milwaukee.”

That definitely adds some spice to their first meeting of the season.

vs. Warriors, Jan. 15

The Bulls’ season may have reached its lowest point when they lost to the Warriors by 42 points on Jan. 14 at home. After 3 1/2 minutes, LaVine exited the game due to a left knee injury, which marked the beginning of the team’s second-half decline. After the season, LaVine would have arthroscopic surgery.

The Bulls also suffered a 26-point defeat in their first encounter with the eventual NBA champions last November 12 in San Francisco. This January matchup will serve as a litmus test to see whether the Bulls are actually at par with the defending champions. At worst, Bulls fans will see just how much farther their team needs to go.

vs. Pistons, Jan. 23 (Paris, France)

The 2022-23 Bulls schedule is out.@PWSullivan picks 10 games to highlight — including a trip to Paris in January.https://t.co/q2YuY5xVtV — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) August 18, 2022

The Bulls, who famously played an exhibition series in Paris in 1997 when Michael Jordan was the face of the NBA, seem to be traveling back in time. Jordan entertained with his acrobatic artistry, including some between-the-legs passes, as the Bulls defeated Olympiakos Piraeus, the European champion, in the McDonald’s Championship.

After the game, Jordan said, “I don’t do it often back in the States, but it seemed appropriate to do that and I did it. That was a little mustard on top of the hot dog.”

Jordan is obviously not going to play on Jan. 23, but the Bulls do have their own athletic freak in LaVine, who may also provide some artistry against a young and excitable Detroit Pistons squad.