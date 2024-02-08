The Chicago Bulls visit the Memphis Grizzlies as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulls are 24-27 this season, and they are coming off an incredible overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Chicago has already played the Grizzlies once this season. In that game, they won by 29 points. Seven different players on the Bulls finished with at least 10 points in the game. Ayo Dosunmu was the leading scorer with 20 points off the bench. As a team, the Bulls shot 51.6 percent from the field, and they made 14 threes. Torrey Craig suffered an ankle injury in the overtime win, so he will join Patrick Williams and Zach Lavine on the injury report. However, Lavine will miss the rest of the season.

The Grizzlies are not having a good season. They are 18-33 this season, and they have lost their last six games. In their loss against the Bulls, Jaren Jackson Jr scored 26 points to go along with six rebounds, and five assists. As a team the Grizzlies shot 42.7 percent from the field, and 31.0 percent from beyond the arc. Memphis is dealing with a surplus of injuries. Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Xavier Tillman, and Jaren Jackson Jr are all injured.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Grizzlies Odds

Chicago Bulls: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Memphis Grizzlies: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 216.5 (-108)

Under: 216.5 (-112)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 Pm ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Grizzlies are dealing with many injuries heading into this game. With these injuries, the Grizzlies are one of the worst teams in the NBA. They are forced to play GLeague players, and two-way contract guys. Because of this, the Bulls have the talent advantage by a large margin. This should lead them to an easy victory.

Chicago plays some good defense, as well. They allow the 11th-fewest points in the NBA, and they should be able to hold the Grizzlies below that mark. When the Bulls allow less than 115 points this season, they have a record of 19-8. The Bulls should easily hold the Grizzlies to under 115, and that will help them win the game.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis needs to lock in, but especially defensively. They can not be expected to score to many points in this game, so the Grizzlies need to play good defense. The Bulls are 9-21 this season when they score under 115 points this season. It is going to be tough for the Grizzlies to keep the Bulls under that total, but it will be their best chance to win this game.

Final Bulls-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are bruised and battered, and they are not a team I am going to bet one. This spread is large, but I expect the Bulls to come out with energy and blow out the Grizzlies in this game. Along with that, Memphis is not going to score to many points. However, I think the Bulls will score enough for the over to hit.

Final Bulls-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Bulls -6 (-110), Over 216.5 (-108)