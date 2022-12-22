By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Ayo Dosunmu played the hero for the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night, as he delivered the game-winning basket in their 110-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. It was a nice rebound for Dosunmu, especially after playing just very limited minutes in Tuesday night’s 113-103 win over the Miami Heat in South Beach.

After the Hawks game, Dosunmu shared his true feelings about his minute distribution of late, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

“Last night, I didn’t play the minutes I ideally want to being a competitor. But I can’t take that out on my teammates. I continue to cheer for them, continue to tell them what I saw. And then I knew that whenever my time did come, I’d be ready. That’s just my mentality.”

Dosunmu, who spent just five minutes on the floor in the Miami game, finished the showdown against the Hawks with nine points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field, none more important than the bucket he buried as time expired.

The Bulls had at one point in the contest led by as many as 18 points, but that was erased by an eager Atlanta side that nearly completed a huge come-from-behind victory that would have also been a demoralizing punch-in-the-mouth for Chicago, which hasn’t been winning a lot of games lately.

Instead, Dosunmu saved the say for the Bulls, who have now won two games in a row after losing four consecutive outings.

Dosunmu and the Bulls will look to stay hot when they pay the New York Knicks a visit for the last leg of their current road trip on Friday.