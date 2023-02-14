The Chicago Bulls made NBA history against the Orlando Magic.

After a 3-21 performance from the 3-point line in a 100-91 loss to the Magic in Chicago, the Bulls have shot under 25% on 3-pointers in four straight games, the longest streak by any team in NBA history with a minimum of 20 3-point field goal attempts per game, ESPN NBA reporter Jamal Collier wrote in a Monday tweet.

Chicago hit 20 of its last 103 3-point shots in their four-game losing streak, according to Basketball Reference.

Four of five Chicago starters, including forward DeMar DeRozan, who has “quietly” played through a hip issue for the past month, did not hit a single 3-pointer. Center Nikola Vučević hit a pull-up shot off of a pass from guard Zach LaVine late in the fourth quarter, earning his first make in two attempts from the line.

The Magic faced similar issues from the 3-point line, hitting eight of their 27 attempts. Two Magic starters, rookie forward Paolo Banchero and guard Markelle Fultz, did not hit a single long-range shot, while former Michigan forward Franz Wagner hit three of his four attempts.

The Bulls last shot above 25% from the perimeter in a 128-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs at the United Center. The team sank six of its 22 3-point shots. Chicago went on a streak of hitting 39% or more in the four games before the Spurs win, going as high as a 50% mark on 24 shots during a 108-103 victory by the Los Angeles Clippers on Chicago’s home court.

The Bulls hit 35.9% of their 3-point shots in 56 games played, putting them at 15th in the NBA. They rank third in the Central Division behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers and sixth in the Eastern Conference, according to the NBA.

The Bulls will tip off against the Pacers at 6 p.m. CST on Wednesday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago.