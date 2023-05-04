The Chicago Bulls were more or less the textbook definition of mediocrity during the 2022-23 NBA season. Heading into the year, the Bulls had legitimate postseason expectations, but fast forward to the current day, and they clearly fell short of them. They finished with a 40-42 record in the regular season, good enough for just the 10th-best record in the Eastern Conference, and their season ended in the play-in tournament after a loss to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

But despite the Bulls having one of the more disappointing seasons of any team in the NBA, the franchise recently made a move that indicates that it is still confident in its front office. The Bulls agreed to a contract extension with the team’s current executive vice president of basketball operations, Artūras Karnišovas, per an article from The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry.

Artūras Karnišovas, 52, has worked in a front-office position with the Bulls since the year 2020. His first move as an executive may have been his best one, as Karnišovas fired former Bulls head coach Jim Boylen the day after he took the job.

After a forgettable season, the Bulls have an interesting offseason ahead of them. Will they look to trade one of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic sometime during this summer? They could certainly get a lot of assets for any of them. Or will they make little to no changes and decide to run it back with their current core? Only time will tell, but what the Bulls will look like next year will be largely up to Karnišovas.