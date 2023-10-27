The embarrassing 124-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their home opener left a bad taste in DeMar DeRozan's and his Chicago Bulls teammates' mouths. He guaranteed they will play with more sense of urgency against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, per NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.

“Getting our (butt) kicked at (the) home opener, that's a disrespect to us, disrespect to our fans. I just know we won't let that happen again, at least not from an effort standpoint. We probably will have more games where we won't make shots. It may not be our night. But effort-wise, we could've done a lot better. We could've executed better,” DeMar DeRozan said.

“My takeaway is how we respond. You can sit up there and have a million conversations about something. But it's about how you respond and the mindset that I know how everybody came in here (to practice) with, how they feel.That's how I know for a fact (Friday) will not be like (Wednesday). I can guarantee you that,” DeMar DeRozan concluded.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander torched the Bulls for 31 points and 10 assists on Wednesday. Oklahoma City broke the game wide open in the fourth quarter by outscoring Chicago 33-22.

To make matters worse, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan had a heated exchange with center Nikola Vucevic in the third quarter. The confrontation eventually blew up on social media.

The Bulls had a players-only meeting after the loss to the Thunder. Vucevic told reporters after the game he and his teammates needed to get certain things off their chests. Now that they're back on the same page, they're ready to move on and bring their A-game against the Raptors on Friday.