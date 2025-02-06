The Chicago Bulls have made serious plans for the future, as the NBA trade deadline winds down. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a possible name on their list of targets despite his commitment to the Milwaukee Bucks. and star guard Damian Lillard.

DeMarcus Cousins hopped on Thursday's episode of Run It Back to discuss the two-time MVP's potential options on his next franchise, via ChicagoBullsCentral, (h/t NBA Central on X, formerly Twitter).

“As his teammate I learned there's always truth in his humor…if the Bucks don't work out, I could absolutely see him in Chicago,” Cousins said.

The Bulls traded star combo guard Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings earlier this week, and granted Lonzo Ball a $20 million contract extension. Ball gives the Bulls a level of comfort as a future asset, if they do plan on building around a massive superstar like Antetokounmpo.

Bulls makes sense for Giannis Antetokounmpo

For the Bulls to land one of the greatest players in the world, it would require an eye-popping trade, as Antetokounmpo is still under contract until the 2028-29 season. A lot would depend on how the Bucks finish their current campaign. Anything short of a conference title could potentially swing something in motion.

“If this experiment with Damien Lillard doesn't go as planned… It's obvious that he was ready to move from Milwaukee once before. Before they won that championship. So obviously he can get to a place where he's ready to move on. So if this thing doesn't work out, I could see that definitely being another situation. Him being in a Chicago-type situation, absolutely. It's right down the street. He's comfortable in the Midwest, and obviously Chicago is a great market for any superstar.”

The Bucks haven't offered much hope to the fans that they can pull it together and win another ring. They are currently 27-22 and fifth in the Eastern Conference behind Antetokounmpo and Lillard's leadership.