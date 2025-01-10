Draymond Green recently offered a strong endorsement for Derrick Rose going into the Hall of Fame during the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show with guest Baron Davis. The Golden State Warriors forward reflected on Rose’s impact on the league and his remarkable career, which began as the No. 1 overall pick for the Chicago Bulls.

Davis, thinking back on his experience competing against Rose, praised the former Bulls star for his skills and poise on the court.

“Shout out to Derrick Rose. He is just so cold,” Davis said. “I did catch him when I was like, ‘I’m that guy.’ Down the stretch of the game, that fool was posting me up, they was throwing it to him on the block bro – turnaround shot a bankshot fade. I was like, ‘bro, who are you?’”

Green also shared a memorable moment from his early years in the NBA when he faced Derrick Rose during Team USA training.

“Right when I came into the league, he got hurt. In 2014, I wanna say it was, there was a world championship team and D Rose really hadn’t played for the Bulls yet,” Green recalled. “He came back, his return was with USA Basketball in the world championship team – and I was on the select team. D Rose came down full speed at me, he hit me with a crazy ‘ugh’ [referring to a crossover]. I was just like yo that’s crazy to see that type of athleticism up close.”

Draymond Green underscores Derrick Rose's MVP credentials and Hall of Fame case

Draymond Green went on to commend Derrick Rose for his significance to the city of Chicago and his resilience through adversity.

“That’s Chicago’s heartbeat. And to go to Chicago and get drafted number one pick, become the MVP in your city, and then to accept with grace when it came to an end,” Green said. “If you win MVP in the NBA, you’re a Hall of Famer.”

Rose’s 16-year NBA career includes averages of 17.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. He became the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2011, leading the Bulls to a league-best 62-20 record with averages of 25.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. That season, Rose also earned All-NBA First Team honors, solidifying his place as one of the league’s elite players.

The Chicago Bulls recently announced plans to retire Derrick Rose’s jersey during the 2025-26 season to honor his legacy. Rose played eight seasons in Chicago, where he became a three-time All-Star and the 2009 Rookie of the Year.

Green’s endorsement adds to the growing conversation about Rose’s potential induction into the Hall of Fame, further cementing his lasting impact on the game.