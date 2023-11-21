Zach LaVine's strange postgame incident after a big comeback win has gone viral, and a Bulls fan shed some light on what actually happened

Zach LaVine has been involved in the news for all the wrong reasons to start the 2023-24 with the Chicago Bulls. As the Bulls have endured an ice cold start to the new campaign, LaVine has found himself involved in a plethora of trade rumors, and it seems like he has very little desire to stay in Chicago long term. Making matters even worse, he found himself in some controversy when he angrily brushed off a reporter after the Bulls big comeback win over the Miami Heat.

After battling back for a 102-97 victory, many Bulls players lingered on the court to chat with the Heat players, and conduct postgame interviews if needed. LaVine didn't stick around, though, and immediately departed to the locker room, ignoring a reporter's interview request along the way. LaVine has caught a lot of grief for the incident, and it led to a Bulls fan to chime in with their firsthand account of what actually happened.

This Reddit user who was sitting behind the Bulls bench commented on what happened with Zach LaVine after the win against the Heat (h/t: @TheEdgeLAWD) https://t.co/biCFBKUH2n pic.twitter.com/UDpt6AXXAc — ChicagoBullsCentral (@BullsCentraI) November 20, 2023

This sort of stuff probably happens more frequently than fans know about, but since it was caught on video, LaVine has had to deal with the fallout of the incident. According to the fan, it didn't appear as if there was any sort of malicious intent from the Bulls star guard, but it was somewhat confusing to see him just blow off the interview request for no reason.

Things likely are going to get worse before they get better with LaVine, and it seems like only a matter of time until he finds his way off the Bulls. He will try to put this incident behind him, but a split between him and Chicago feels inevitable. For now, though, LaVine will turn his attention towards trying to help his team pick up a victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.