Zach LaVine is not yet 100 percent in full health after undergoing surgery in his left knee in the offseason. He admitted as much after the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The game against the Celtics was actually LaVine’s fourth straight outing, which came off a back-to-back-set, so his presence was a positive sign for his fitness. However, he struggled mightily against Boston, with his usual lift missing. He finished with just 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting along with seven rebounds and three assists.

When asked about his current conditioning following the defeat, LaVine emphasized that he’s not yet at his best.

“Obviously, I’m not all the way back yet. I feel that. I’m not going to lie. But it’s coming. I’m not scared or anything like that. It’s seven games in. I feel fine,” LaVine explained, per KC Johnson of NBC Sports.

Zach LaVine also compared his situation to Michael Jordan when the Bulls legend ended his retirement and returned to basketball after some time playing professional baseball. He went on to reflect whether he should be dunking as much as he used to following his knee issue.

“MJ was better when he came back off of baseball but he didn’t dunk as much. Maybe I don’t need the wear and tear. It’s about longevity too,” LaVine added.

LaVine’s knee has been bothering him in recent days, which is why the Bulls are trying to manage his injury on a day-to-day basis. Clearly, it might take some time before the star guard recaptures his old form.

With that said, Windy City fans can only stay patient and hope for the best when it comes to his recovery.