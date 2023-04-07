Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Chicago Bulls sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 38-42. The Bulls are two games behind the Toronto Raptors for ninth and four in front of the Indiana Pacers for 11th place, so they are locked in when it comes to the No. 10 seed. When the Bulls take on the Dallas Mavericks, who hold the 11th spot in the Western Conference, the question remains: Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. the Mavs?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

DeMar DeRozan injury status vs. Mavs

DeMar DeRozan was initially listed as questionable on the NBA’s injury report with the “rest” label, and he has since been ruled out alongside Zach LaVine and Patrick Beverley. Alex Caruso is questionable.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DeRozan, a six-time All-Star and a three-time member of an All-NBA team, is averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Bulls in the 2022-23 season. He scored a season-high 49 points in an eight-point win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in March, hitting 15 of his 25 shot attempts as he helped guide Chicago to a victory in the United Center.

DeMar DeRozan was last listed as inactive during a 124-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Moda Center. He was listed as questionable with a right quad strain he suffered in a 116-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the Bulls don’t have anything to play for, the Mavs are still chasing the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. However, Dallas is also sitting a number of players, including Kyrie Irving, though Luka Doncic is set to play. The Mavs seem to be prioritizing keeping their draft pick over chasing the play-in tournament. Dallas will keep its pick if it stays in the top 10, but it goes to the New York Knicks otherwise.

So, is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. the Mavs? The answer is no.