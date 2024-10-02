Chicago Bulls fans will be thrilled to hear that Lonzo Ball might return to the court soon. It's been a couple of seasons since he last played an official NBA game, with his last appearance being in the 2021-22 season, where he completed only 35 games. Ball has been sidelined due to a knee injury that required surgery, resulting in his two-year absence.

However, it seems that Ball is healthy again as he participates in the Chicago Bulls first team practice. In the workout video posted by the Bulls, Lonzo was spotted hitting his jump shots. After being away from the court for two and a half years, Ball must find his shooting rhythm again. Let's just hope that he doesn't hurt himself in the process. While we'd like to remain optimistic, this could be Ball's last chance. Getting himself hurt again would greatly affect his career.

Expand Tweet

Lonzo Ball declares his comeback

During the Chicago Bulls' media day, Lonzo Ball made a bold statement regarding his status heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Ball stated that he'll most likely play on opening night. What everyone needs to keep in mind is that he isn't officially cleared to play yet. Obviously, Ball is trying to remain optimistic about his situation.

“That's the goal, obviously we can't really tell the future, but that's the plan I'm on,” Ball said. “I think I'll be ready for the first game for sure.”

However, it's worth mentioning that the chances of him playing on opening night are high. Ball previously participated in a 5-on-5 pickup game with some NBA stars earlier this summer. Now he's back practicing with the Bulls, which should be a good sign.

Bulls president Arturas Karnisovas shared the same sentiments as Ball regarding his return. Karnisovas said that the team will do their best to get their point guard ready for opening night. But they need to observe first how much load Ball can take during their practices.

“Going into training camp, we're going to have to bring [Lonzo] up slowly,” Karnisovas said. “He's already played 5-on-5, but we haven't seen him go through training camp so there's going to be a lot of learning experience during training camp and how he can take loads, everyday practices. We're going to take it one step at a time.”

If everything goes well during training camp, fans can expect to see Ball back and ready for opening night. Worst case scenario, the Bulls could put him on load management to avoid any disastrous situations.