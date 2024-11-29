Lonzo Ball, alongside his brother LiAngelo Ball, appeared on Angel Reese's podcast, “Unapologetically Angel”, to chat about various subjects, including basketball and personal experiences. During the discussion, Lonzo made waves with a surprising comment, stating that Kobe Bryant doesn’t rank among the top five NBA players of all time, citing a specific reason for his perspective.

“I love Kobe Bryant, but he was never the best player to me when I was watching him,” said the Bulls guard. “Just because he’s got the most misses ever, you know what I’m saying? I don’t know. But back to Curry—his resume, the way he changed the game—he’s the best shooter ever. Carried USA. There ain’t nothing that he hasn’t done, and he’s got the rings to back it up too. So, I don’t know.”

As a former member of the Lakers, Lonzo Ball brings an interesting angle to this debate. During his tenure, he had the chance to share the court with some of the NBA's elite, including LeBron James.

Selected as the second overall pick in 2017, Ball spent two seasons with the Lakers, posting averages of 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 38.0% from the field.

Despite his history with the Lakers, Lonzo Ball remains critical of Kobe Bryant’s legacy. While Bryant’s accolades include five championships and 18 All-Star selections, Lonzo points to his inefficiency as a key drawback. In his view, Kobe doesn’t measure up to the standard set by icons like LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Lonzo Ball excluding Kobe in his Mount Rushmore

What Lonzo Ball might not realize is that LeBron James now holds the record for the most missed shots in NBA history. With 14,484 misses, James recently surpassed Kobe Bryant, who previously held the title. Bryant now sits in second place, with a gap of over 1,000 misses separating him from the rest of the field.

The players with the most missed shots in NBA history are led by LeBron James, who recently took the top spot with 14,484 misses, narrowly surpassing Kobe Bryant's 14,481. They are followed by John Havlicek with 13,417, Elvin Hayes with 13,296, and Karl Malone rounding out the top five with 12,682. Michael Jordan, ranks ninth with 12,345.

James leading the NBA in missed shots is unsurprising, considering his unprecedented 21-season run as an All-Star-level player. As the league's longest-tenured superstar, his dominance over such an extended period naturally places him at or near the top of numerous statistical categories.

Kobe Bryant’s 20-year career showcased his incredible scoring ability, even if his efficiency was lower than LeBron James’. Shooting a solid 44.7% from the field while often taking some of the most challenging shots imaginable, Kobe had a knack for delivering in clutch moments.

Kobe Bryant's legacy

As a five-time champion and the NBA’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 33,643 points, Bryant’s legacy as one of the greatest scorers in basketball history is undeniable, cementing his place alongside legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend distinguished himself not only as a prolific scorer but also as a dominant force on defense, earning 12 All-Defensive Team selections. His unmatched drive and resilience helped lead the Lakers to numerous victories, cementing his status as one of the most well-rounded players in NBA history.

While it's true that Kobe Bryant’s efficiency can be questioned, it’s important to note that his position atop the all-time misses leaderboard doesn’t fully capture the essence of his legacy. His willingness to take difficult shots, especially in clutch moments, was a defining feature of his game, and it ultimately contributed to his status as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Regardless, the Mount Rushmore that Lonzo Ball selected showcases some of basketball's most iconic figures. LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and Stephen Curry are undeniably among the sport's biggest legends. Interestingly, when LiAngelo was asked the same question, he included Kobe Bryant in his Mount Rushmore picks.