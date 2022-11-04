Lonzo Ball gets huge injury update from Billy Donovan that will fire up Bulls fans

Billy Donovan recently shared a promising update on Lonzo Ball. Donovan said that the Chicago Bulls injured point guard is progressing well and that things are “very, very optimistic,” per K.C. Johnson. Johnson also reports that Ball has begun running in water, but there is no timetable set for his return.

News on the Lonzo Ball front had been rather quiet over the past month. The point guard has been out since last year and is in the process of rehabbing his injured knee following surgery. It was reported prior to the start of the season that Ball would miss at least a few months. But the Bulls’ guard is expected to return this season.

But as aforementioned, there is no set return date for Lonzo Ball as of this story’s publication.

The Bulls are off to a decent start to the 2022-2023 campaign. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine continue to lead the team, while various role players have factored into Chicago’s success. However, the return of Lonzo Ball will certainly benefit the team. Ball features a versatile skill set from the point guard position. He’s a strong defender who offers an impressive basketball IQ. His playmaking ability will serve players such as LaVine and DeRozan well.

Lonzo Ball’s return is still unclear. In all reality, he is likely still a month or two away from re-joining the Bulls. But this update from Billy Donovan will excite Chicago fans. Lonzo Ball should be able to help the Bulls make a playoff run later in the season.