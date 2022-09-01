Lonzo Ball injury update brings dose of ‘optimism,’ but there’s a catch

There are a lot of question marks around Lonzo Ball after a knee injury last season. The Chicago Bulls guard is seemingly still dealing with some discomfort in his left meniscus which cost him the majority of 2021-22. However, it appears there is a sense of optimism about his availability heading into the upcoming campaign.

Bulls insider K.C. Johnson offered some insight on Ball’s situation. Via NBC Sports Chicago:

“It’s a fluid situation and the last two times I’ve checked on him, I’ve heard more positive than negative”

“I’m not saying that means Lonzo Ball is out there opening night. I’m not saying he’s playing all 82… What I’m saying is the skepticism that was earlier in the offseason has moved a little bit towards the optimism side.”

Basically, the Bulls are more optimistic about how much Ball could play in 2022-23. The catch? They frankly do not know if he’s even going to be available on opening night.

Ball fit in seamlessly in his first season in Chicago before going on the shelf, serving as a key piece of the backcourt alongside All-Star Zach LaVine. Lonzo posted averages of 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 35 games while shooting 42.3% from downtown.

The Bulls made it to the playoffs thanks to LaVine and DeMar DeRozan’s dominance but fell short in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries hurt them all year long though and if Lonzo Ball actually stayed healthy, perhaps it could’ve been a different story.

It’s unclear if he’ll be a full-time player this season. That being said, this latest update at least brings an array of hope. All Bulls fans can do is pray Lonzo gets back to 100% sooner rather than later.