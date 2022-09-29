Despite his name swirling in trade rumors, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is here to stay for the time being.

The veteran center addressed those rumors when speaking with reporters today and even joked about the situation. Vucevic said he was in constant contact with the Bulls front office and didn’t really pay attention to the rumors.

He was frequently mentioned as possible target for the Utah Jazz in a potential deal for All-Star Rudy Gobert. When Gobert was ultimately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Vucevic remarked on Twitter that it was a good thing his offer for a house in Salt Lake City was rejected.

On Wednesday, Vucevic joked once again with reporters exclaiming that he spent most of the summer on Zillow looking at potential houses in Utah. He revealed that it was in conversations with Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and head coach Billy Donovan that he was reassured he wouldn’t be moved.

Nevertheless, in the final year of his contract, Nikola Vucevic could have some potential value around the league trade-wise as as an expiring deal for a team looking to potentially shed some salary.

Even so, he remains a productive player in the middle for the Bulls. This past season, he suited up in 73 games, all starts, and put up 17.6 points per game, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in 33.1 minutes of play. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and is just one season removed from being an All-Star in the Eastern Conference.