What ended as another loss for the embattled Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, started out as an auspicious outing in the United Center. The presence of legendary gymnast Simone Biles and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens made quite an impression, with many fans believing that the married couple brought them good fortune. By the time the final buzzer sounded, however, the crowd felt the same sense of dissatisfaction it unfortunately knows all too well.

A nine-point lead at halftime gave way to a Minnesota surge in the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards put the finishing touches on a 135-119 victory, as the Timberwolves held the Bulls to just 24 points in the final frame. Following the team's fourth consecutive loss, it is better for people's health to focus on another aspect of this unsuccessful matchup. Many took some joy in seeing Biles and Owens watch the action from courtside.

“We got a GOAT and a Bear in the house,” the Bulls' X account posted. “It's great to see such talented athletes enjoying time together and supporting each other,” a fan said. “Power couple!” another person exclaimed. “Enjoy Chicago.”

Despite expressing her disappointment about the presidential election results, Biles was all smiles during the Bulls game. The seven-time gold medalist and the rest of the United States Paris Olympics gymnastics team just got done with their Gold Over America Tour obligations, so she was probably happy to spend some quality time with her husband.

Owens has a full schedule himself. While he only has two combined tackles in a limited amount of defensive snaps, the 29-year-old has been a steady presence on the Bears' special teams unit this season. The team is bracing for a pivotal second half of the campaign, in the hopes of climbing out of last place in the NFC North and sneaking into the playoffs. The Bulls are not expected to be faced with such an opportunity this year.

Bulls trying to stay afloat early in season

Constant injury troubles make it difficult to see Chicago getting into a consistent groove. There were a couple of positive takeaways from its latest defeat, however. Big man Nikola Vucevic is staying hot to begin the season, tallying 25 points on splendid 11-of-15 shooting versus the Timberwolves. Guard Coby White bounced back from a rough showing against the Dallas Mavericks and dropped 24 points and eight assists.

Head coach Billy Donovan will try to get his team to build off the good things it did early on versus Minnesota. The Bulls must learn from their mistakes as well, though. Perhaps Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens will feel compelled to return to the United Center again in the near future. But after an overall tough sports year in the Windy City, they might just want a break.