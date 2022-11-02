‘That’s what I do’: Zach LaVine sounds off after dropping 20 on Kevin Durant, Nets in 4Q

The Chicago Bulls looked like they were on the verge of defeat on Tuesday against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Fortunately, Zach LaVine came alive in the fourth quarter and turned the tables for the Windy City franchise.

At one point in the third quarter, the Bulls found themselves trailing the Nets by 12 points. They just can’t seem to break through offensively, having to play catch-up with Brooklyn for the most part of the night. LaVine himself struggled and had only night points through three quarters

It was in the final quarter when everything changed, though. LaVine exploded and fueled a Bulls comeback, eventually pushing Chicago to go up by 12 themselves. The Nets had no answer for him, as he recorded 20 points in the period alone for the 108-99 win.

After the game, LaVine talked about their mentality to come back from the deficit. He also kept things simple when asked about his fourth quarter heroics, saying “That’s what I do.”

The Bulls improved to 4-4 on the season after the win, all while putting an end to a two-game skid. Zach LaVine definitely chose the right time to step up and carry the scoring load.

Sure enough, Chicago will need LaVine to play with more aggressiveness and urgency like he did in the final quarter against the Nets. With the East seemingly stronger than ever, LaVine’s play will be more crucial than ever to help Chicago make the playoffs and contend for the title.