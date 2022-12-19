Zach LaVine didn’t hide his disappointment after the Chicago Bulls suffered their fourth straight loss on Sunday.

Three players, including LaVine, scored 20 or more points for the Bulls against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The problem was there’s no defense played in the contest as the Wolves also had their way on the offensive end. Chicago particularly struggled slowing down Anthony Edwards, who exploded for 37 points for Minnesota en route to their 150-126 victory.

Naturally after the game, LaVine was frustrated for another defeat. Not only did they fail to win in any of their games throughout the week, they have also now dropped to the bottom five of the Eastern Conference, outside the playoff and play-in spots.

“It’s frustrating for all of us. I know it’s frustrating for the fans. It’s embarrassing. We’re all a little embarrassed about it,” LaVine said of the horrible Bulls loss, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic.

To be fair to Zach LaVine, it’s easy to see where his frustration is coming from. As seen in their showdown with the Timberwolves, they are a below-average team on both offense and defense. The same thing could be said for Minnesota, but the fact that Chicago had a hard time stopping them speaks volumes of the current level the Windy City franchise is currently at.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the Bulls moving forward, but if they continue to struggle, it won’t be a surprise if they decide to blow it up.