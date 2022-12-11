By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls made easy work of a Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks side on Saturday night, which means that Chicago’s stars had a lighter-than-usual load in the blowout win. This included Zach LaVine, who for his part, has been relatively healthy this season for the Bulls.

After Saturday’s 144-115 win over the shorthanded Mavs, LaVine himself provided a crucial update on his injury status for Chicago’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. According to the two-time All-Star, he’s going to be ready to go on Sunday against Trae Young and Co.

Zach said that he feels good after playing just 27 minutes against the Mavs, and he’s now expected to suit up for the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back set (h/t Jamal Collier of ESPN). This will be the second time this season that LaVine will play for two straight nights.

LaVine looked sharp on Saturday, going 7-of-11 for 16 points, to go along with three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two triples in his limited run. The Bulls pretty much cruised to victory in this one, which allowed head coach Billy Donovan to utilize his bench for an extended period.

It’s going to be a much tougher matchup for Zach LaVine and Co. on Sunday, though, with the 13-13 Hawks in desperate need of a win. Atlanta has now lost three straight and you can be sure that they will do everything they can to snap their losing streak against the Bulls.